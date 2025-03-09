Solomon Young News: Dominant outing in G League win

Young played 29 minutes Saturday during South Bay's 121-103 G League win over Motor City and logged 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks.

Young had a dominant outing during Saturday's victory as he led the team in both points scored and steals. The 26-year-old was also efficient shooting the ball, connecting on 61.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 80.0 percent of his three-point tries.