Solomon Young News: Matches season high with four treys

Young ended with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Young matched a season high in three-pointers, providing a spark off the bench Tuesday. Over his last 10 games (six starts), the 26-year-old big man has averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.