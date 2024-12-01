Solomon Young News: Plays 37 minutes off bench

Young posted seven points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Saturday's 89-76 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Despite coming off the bench, Young played a season-high 37 minutes. Coming into the contest, he'd recorded seven rebounds in six games, so his game-high 14 boards against Santa Cruz came out of nowhere.