Solomon Young headshot

Solomon Young News: Scores 24 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 11:08am

Young played 42 minutes Wednesday during South Bay's 132-119 loss versus the Remix and logged 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block.

Young led South Bay in rebounds and also tied DaJuan Gordon for most points scored on the team during Wednesday's loss despite coming off the bench. He also managed to record a double-double for the second time in his last three games played.

Solomon Young
 Free Agent
