Solomon Young News: Season-high 27 points in G League

Young posted 27 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and three blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Young caught fire from deep and finished with a season- and game-high 27 points. He's scored at least 20 points only twice this season, but both of those outings came over his last three appearances. He's scored 18 or more points in five straight games, hitting multiple three-pointers four times during that stretch.