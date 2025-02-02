Fantasy Basketball
Solomon Young News: Team-high 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Young registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-92 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Young scored at least 20 points for the first time since Dec. 4. He's scored at least 18 points in three straight games, going 21-for-33 from the field and 8-for-18 from deep during that stretch.

