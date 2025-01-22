Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Dinwiddie headshot

Spencer Dinwiddie News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Dinwiddie will return to a bench role with the Mavericks in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

After being a starter for the Mavericks for the last three games, Dinwiddie will come off the bench for Dallas in Wednesday's game against Minnesota. Quentin Grimes will start in the backcourt alongside Kyrie Irving.

Spencer Dinwiddie
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now