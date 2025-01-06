Spencer Dinwiddie News: Coming off bench Monday

Dinwiddie is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Monday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Dinwiddie has started in each of the Mavericks' last four games, though he struggled in his last outing against the Cavaliers on Friday, finishing with two points on 1-for-7 shooting along with five assists and four rebounds over 23 minutes. Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson will serve as the Mavericks' two starting guards Monday while Dinwiddie reverts to the bench.