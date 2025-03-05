Spencer Dinwiddie News: Delivers little in starting role

Dinwiddie racked up eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and four steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bucks.

Dinwiddie took over for Kyrie Irving at point guard, but he was generally ineffective in the loss and was outplayed by other backcourt participants. Brandon Williams emerged as the most influential point guard, so it's easy to say that identifying the best options for the short-handed Mavericks is a tenuous task.