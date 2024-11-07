Spencer Dinwiddie News: Dishes out season-high four dimes

Dinwiddie totaled three points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 victory over the Bulls.

Despite operating as Dallas' primary backup point guard, Dinwiddie has failed to put many volume stats. The 31-year-old guard is averaging 5.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across his seven appearances. Dinwiddie is also struggling with his efficiency, posting 34.4/27.3/70.0 shooting splits.