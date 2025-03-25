Spencer Dinwiddie News: Hands out 12 assists Monday

Dinwiddie supplied 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-101 victory over Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie couldn't replicate the 31-point effort he delivered in the win over the Pistons on March 21, but it's undeniable that the veteran floor general has taken his play to a whole new level since moving to a starting role three games ago. Dinwiddie has two double-doubles over that stretch, and he's also scored at least 15 points and recorded multiple steals each time. Albeit a small sample size, Dinwiddie is averaging 21.3 points, 10.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game in those three starts.