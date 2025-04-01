Spencer Dinwiddie News: Hands out eight assists

Dinwiddie produced 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to the Nets.

Dinwiddie continues to make a positive impact for the Mavericks. In fact, he's led the team in nine-category fantasy value for the past couple weeks -- over his last seven appearances, he's been a fifth-round value with 15.6 points, 8.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.