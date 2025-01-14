Spencer Dinwiddie News: Heads back to bench

Dinwiddie isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kyrie Irving will replace Dinwiddie in the starting five Tuesday after missing Dallas' last five contests due to a bulging disc in his back. Dinwiddie is averaging 9.5 points, 3.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.