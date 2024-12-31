Fantasy Basketball
Spencer Dinwiddie News: Leads team with 30 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Dinwiddie closed with 30 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to Sacramento.

Kyrie Irving (shoulder) missed Monday's game to rest his nagging shoulder injury, but Dinwiddie was excellent in picking up the sack. Irving deserved the night off after a string of solid totals to account for Luka Doncic's (calf) absence, but Dinwiddie proved that he can also shoulder the load when needed. The veteran guard is expected to be a key piece of Dallas' solution to the Doncic problem, making him a worthwhile fantasy addition if he's available.

