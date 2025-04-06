Spencer Dinwiddie News: Logs nine assists in loss

Dinwiddie registered eight points (1-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 135-104 loss to the Clippers.

Although Dinwiddie's assist total was decent, the team desperately needs an enhanced offensive presence from him. Since taking over as the nightly starter, he's eclipsed 20 points only once, and the team is 3-3 when the guard scores less than 15 points. Better lines from the point guard will increase their playoff chances, which are dwindling with every loss.