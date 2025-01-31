Spencer Dinwiddie News: Muted impact in loss

Dinwiddie chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and four assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-102 loss to Detroit.

Dinwiddie struggled Friday, scoring his fewest points since a two-point showing in the Jan. 3 loss to Cleveland. The veteran guard wraps up an erratic month of January, where he posted double-digit scoring figures in only eight of his 16 contests (13 starts). Dinwiddie should remain a fixture in Dallas' lineup until Luka Doncic returns from a calf strain, but he's still been a hit-or-miss fantasy option.