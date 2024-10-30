Fantasy Basketball
Spencer Dinwiddie News: Quiet despite decent workload

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Dinwiddie totaled three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 win over Minnesota.

Dinwiddie log the seventh most playing time among Mavericks on Tuesday, trailing only the starters and Dereck Lively's half of the team's center platoon. Through three appearances, nine of his 10 shots have come from beyond the arc.

