Spencer Dinwiddie News: Records double-double

Dinwiddie amassed 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Hawks.

Dinwiddie recorded his fifth double-double of the season Wednesday. The 31-year-old journeyman entered the starting lineup March 19 for the shorthanded Mavericks, who are also without the services of two-man Brandon Williams because he's made 50 NBA appearances already this season. In his eight consecutive starts, Dinwiddie has averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds on 48.3 percent shooting. Dallas is getting healthier and pushing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, but with Dante Exum (hand) and Kyrie Irving (knee) out for the season, Dinwiddie should maintain a sizable role.