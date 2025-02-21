Fantasy Basketball
Spencer Dinwiddie headshot

Spencer Dinwiddie News: Reserve role Friday vs. NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 5:39pm

Dinwiddie is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Dinwiddie was in the Mavs' starting lineup against the Heat on Feb. 13, and he finished that game with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds over 36 minutes. With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) cleared to play, Dinwiddie will revert to a reserve role Friday.

Spencer Dinwiddie
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
