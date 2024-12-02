Spencer Dinwiddie News: Scores 20 points off bench

Dinwiddie had 20 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 137-131 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Dinwiddie was the third-highest scorer for the Mavericks in this win, and the veteran floor general continues to make a sizable impact off the bench for Dallas. He's arguably going through his most productive stretch of the season, as he's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances. The uptick in usage rate is directly tied to the absences Dallas has had of late, with Klay Thompson (foot), Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Naji Marshall (illness) all missing Sunday's contest.