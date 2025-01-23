Fantasy Basketball
Spencer Dinwiddie News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Dinwiddie will return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Thunder, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Dinwiddie will be thrust into the starting lineup for Dallas for the 13th time this season Thursday on the road in Oklahoma City. The veteran guard averages 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game as a starter for the Mavericks this season.

