Spencer Dinwiddie News: Solid all-around performance

Dinwiddie finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 129-128 overtime loss to Sacramento.

Dinwiddie made his impact felt all over the basketball floor for the Mavericks during Monday's loss to the Kings. The veteran guard scored a highly efficient 20 points off the bench while chipping in defensively with two steals. The 31-year-old has racked up two or more steals 13 times during the 2024-25 campaign for Dallas.