Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Dinwiddie headshot

Spencer Dinwiddie News: Starting Thursday vs. Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Dinwiddie will start in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Luka Doncic (heel) sidelined, Dinwiddie will pick up his first start of the season Thursday. Over his last 10 outings, the veteran guard has averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 27.7 minutes per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now