Spencer Dinwiddie News: Strong showing in Tuesday's start

Dinwiddie finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 win over the Lakers.

With Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) both unavailable, Dinwiddie has started five of the last six games, but his production during that stretch has been unpredictable. Over the previous three contests, the veteran guard had scored a total of just 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting (35.3 percent). Dinwiddie should continue seeing increased court time for at least another week or two, and his potential to pop for a ceiling game -- he also dropped 30 points on the Kings on Dec. 30 -- gives him some appeal as a DFS tournament play.