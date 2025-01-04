Fantasy Basketball
Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Jones (groin) is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Jones was initially listed as probable for Saturday's game, but his right adductor strain appears serious enough to put his availability in jeopardy. He's only appeared in five games and averaged 2.6 minutes per contest, so his absence wouldn't have a huge impact on Denver's bench rotation.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets

