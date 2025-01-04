Spencer Jones Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Jones (groin) is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Jones was initially listed as probable for Saturday's game, but his right adductor strain appears serious enough to put his availability in jeopardy. He's only appeared in five games and averaged 2.6 minutes per contest, so his absence wouldn't have a huge impact on Denver's bench rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now