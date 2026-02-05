Jones had reached his allotted limit of 50 games as an active player at the NBA level, so converting him to a standard deal was a necessity in ensuring his availability for the remainder of the season. The second-year forward will now turn his focus toward getting healthy, after he was forced out of Wednesday's double-overtime loss to the Knicks with a head contusion and was sent in for a concussion evaluation. Across his 46 appearances on the season, Jones has connected on 50.5 percent of his attempts from the field while averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes per contest.