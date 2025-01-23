Spencer Jones Injury: Misses game with hand injury

Jones didn't play Wednesday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 113-106 win over the College Park Skyhawks due to a right hand injury.

Jones is one of Denver's three two-way players, but he has appeared in only five NBA games so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League once he moves past the hand injury. Grand Rapids will be back in action Thursday in a rematch with College Park.