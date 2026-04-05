Spencer Jones Injury: Out again Monday
Jones (hamstring) remains out for Monday's game against Portland.
Jones will miss a third consecutive game Monday because of a strained right hamstring. While the 24-year-old hasn't officially been ruled out beyond that game, there's certainly a chance he'll miss additional time. Jones has been a valuable depth piece for the Nuggets this season, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals in 64 games, which includes 37 starts. While he is off the floor, Julian Strawther should see more work.
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