Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jones was previously listed as questionable due to a right shoulder strain, an injury he appeared to aggravate during Friday's overtime loss to the Thunder. The second-year forward has dealt with a string of absences in February, previously missing time due to a concussion. With Jones sidelined Sunday alongside Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring), the Nuggets will likely lean more heavily on Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown to fill minutes on the wing

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
