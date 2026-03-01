Spencer Jones Injury: Out Sunday

Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jones was previously listed as questionable due to a right shoulder strain, an injury he appeared to aggravate during Friday's overtime loss to the Thunder. The second-year forward has dealt with a string of absences in February, previously missing time due to a concussion. With Jones sidelined Sunday alongside Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring), the Nuggets will likely lean more heavily on Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown to fill minutes on the wing.