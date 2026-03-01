Spencer Jones Injury: Out Sunday
Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Jones was previously listed as questionable due to a right shoulder strain, an injury he appeared to aggravate during Friday's overtime loss to the Thunder. The second-year forward has dealt with a string of absences in February, previously missing time due to a concussion. With Jones sidelined Sunday alongside Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring), the Nuggets will likely lean more heavily on Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown to fill minutes on the wing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 272 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 920 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 920 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 722 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More