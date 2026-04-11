Spencer Jones Injury: Out vs. San Antonio

Jones (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Jones will miss a sixth straight game due to a right hamstring strain. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs next week, as he'll have an entire week to continue his rehab. Jones averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 64 regular-season appearances (37 starts) in the regular season.