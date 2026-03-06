Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Jones (shoulder) is questionable to play Friday versus the Knicks.

Jones has missed the past three games for the Nuggets, but this is the first time he's received the questionable tag since going down with the shoulder injury, which indicates progress. If he's cleared to return, there will be fewer minutes available for Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
