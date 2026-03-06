Spencer Jones Injury: Questionable for Friday
Jones (shoulder) is questionable to play Friday versus the Knicks.
Jones has missed the past three games for the Nuggets, but this is the first time he's received the questionable tag since going down with the shoulder injury, which indicates progress. If he's cleared to return, there will be fewer minutes available for Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther.
