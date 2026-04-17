Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with Minnesota.

Jones missed the Timberwolves' final six regular-season games due to the hamstring injury, but maybe he'll be cleared for Saturday's game. If he does play, he'll likely have some strict minutes restrictions in his first game back.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
42 days ago
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
NBA
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
42 days ago