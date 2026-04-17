Spencer Jones Injury: Questionable for Game 1
Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with Minnesota.
Jones missed the Timberwolves' final six regular-season games due to the hamstring injury, but maybe he'll be cleared for Saturday's game. If he does play, he'll likely have some strict minutes restrictions in his first game back.
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