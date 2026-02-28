Spencer Jones Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota due to a right shoulder strain.
Jones managed to shed his questionable tag ahead of Friday's overtime loss to the Thunder, committing a foul in two minutes of action. He's now is danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set due to the shoulder injury, and if he's ultimately ruled out, Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown would be candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time. Jones has averaged 4.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across 17.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
