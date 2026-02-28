Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:16pm

Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota due to a right shoulder strain.

Jones managed to shed his questionable tag ahead of Friday's overtime loss to the Thunder, committing a foul in two minutes of action. He's now is danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set due to the shoulder injury, and if he's ultimately ruled out, Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown would be candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time. Jones has averaged 4.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across 17.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
