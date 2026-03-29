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Spencer Jones Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 7:55pm

Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring tightness, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jones logged six minutes in the opening quarter but exited to the locker room ahead of the second. If he's unable to check back in, Tim Hardaway and Zeke Nnaji could see increased playing time.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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