Spencer Jones Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring tightness, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Jones logged six minutes in the opening quarter but exited to the locker room ahead of the second. If he's unable to check back in, Tim Hardaway and Zeke Nnaji could see increased playing time.
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