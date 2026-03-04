Spencer Jones Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Jones will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right shoulder strain, and his next opportunity to play will come Friday against New York. With the 24-year-old forward unavailable, Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 22 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1121 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 923 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 923 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More