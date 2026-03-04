Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Jones will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right shoulder strain, and his next opportunity to play will come Friday against New York. With the 24-year-old forward unavailable, Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
