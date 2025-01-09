Fantasy Basketball
Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 9:44am

The Nuggets transferred Jones (adductor) to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Thursday.

Jones has missed the Nuggets' last three games due to a right adductor strain, but he will join the club's G League affiliate ahead of Friday's game against the Cleveland Charge. It's unclear whether the two-way wing will suit up for the Gold, as he could merely be continuing his rehab program in the G League.

