Spencer Jones Injury: Sent to G League
The Nuggets transferred Jones (adductor) to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Thursday.
Jones has missed the Nuggets' last three games due to a right adductor strain, but he will join the club's G League affiliate ahead of Friday's game against the Cleveland Charge. It's unclear whether the two-way wing will suit up for the Gold, as he could merely be continuing his rehab program in the G League.
