Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Suffers arm injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Jones (arm) didn't play in Grand Rapids' 113-106 win over College Park on Wednesday.

Jones was sidelined due to a right arm injury leading to Spencer Jones getting the start at small forward in his place. Jones is one of Denver's three two-way players but has appeared in only five NBA games so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
