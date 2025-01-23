Spencer Jones Injury: Suffers arm injury
Jones (arm) didn't play in Grand Rapids' 113-106 win over College Park on Wednesday.
Jones was sidelined due to a right arm injury leading to Spencer Jones getting the start at small forward in his place. Jones is one of Denver's three two-way players but has appeared in only five NBA games so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.
