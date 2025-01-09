Spencer Jones Injury: Transferred to G League on Thursday
Jones (thigh) was transferred to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Thursday.
Jones has missed the Nuggets' last three outings due to a right adductor strain, and he will join the club's G League affiliate for its game against the Cleveland Charge on Friday. It's unclear whether the two-way wing will suit up for the Gold, though joining the G League squad is a step in the right direction in his rehabilitation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now