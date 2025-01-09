Fantasy Basketball
Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Transferred to G League on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Jones (thigh) was transferred to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Thursday.

Jones has missed the Nuggets' last three outings due to a right adductor strain, and he will join the club's G League affiliate for its game against the Cleveland Charge on Friday. It's unclear whether the two-way wing will suit up for the Gold, though joining the G League squad is a step in the right direction in his rehabilitation.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
