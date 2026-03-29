Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Jones (hamstring) will not return to Sunday's game against the Warriors, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jones left Sunday's game ahead of the second quarter and will not return. He totaled one assist, one steal and a block across five minutes. Tim Hardaway figures to see extra minutes in his absence.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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