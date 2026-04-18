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Spencer Jones News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Jones (hamstring) is available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Jones missed Denver's final six regular-season games due to a right hamstring strain but will return for the start of the playoffs. With Peyton Watson (hamstring) still sidelined, Jones will likely see minutes with the second unit. The 24-year-old averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per game in 26 regular-season appearances off the bench.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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