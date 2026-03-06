Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:10pm

Jones (shoulder) is available for Friday's meeting with the Knicks.

Jones is back after a three-game absence, and his return will likely result in fewer minutes for Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther. Jones is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
