Spencer Jones News: Available to play
Jones (shoulder) is available for Friday's meeting with the Knicks.
Jones is back after a three-game absence, and his return will likely result in fewer minutes for Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther. Jones is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season.
