Spencer Jones News: Could play expanded role

Jones should open the new year in a significant role for the Nuggets after Peyton Watson was dealt to the Cavaliers.

The Nuggets made an effort to keep Jones this offseason, matching the Thunder's two-year, $12 million offer sheet, and the forward should occupy a key reserve role off the bench now that Watson is out of the mix. Jones made 64 regular-season appearances (37 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes per game.