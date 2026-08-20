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Spencer Jones News: Could play expanded role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 11:53am

Jones should open the new year in a significant role for the Nuggets after Peyton Watson was dealt to the Cavaliers.

The Nuggets made an effort to keep Jones this offseason, matching the Thunder's two-year, $12 million offer sheet, and the forward should occupy a key reserve role off the bench now that Watson is out of the mix. Jones made 64 regular-season appearances (37 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes per game.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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