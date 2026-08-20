Spencer Jones News: Could play expanded role
Jones should open the new year in a significant role for the Nuggets after Peyton Watson was dealt to the Cavaliers.
The Nuggets made an effort to keep Jones this offseason, matching the Thunder's two-year, $12 million offer sheet, and the forward should occupy a key reserve role off the bench now that Watson is out of the mix. Jones made 64 regular-season appearances (37 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Northwest Division Preview: Draft Targets & Outlook3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30112 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8134 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More