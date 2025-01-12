Spencer Jones News: Double-double off bench

Jones registered 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Jones scored at least 20 points for the third time across 12 G League appearances, and it was his highest-scoring outing since dropping a season-high 26 against the Skyforce on Dec. 8. He also tied his season high with 10 boards and recorded his first double-double.