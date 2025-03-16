Spencer Jones News: Double-doubles in G League

Jones notched 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

After three straight games in single digits, Jones has now scored at least 20 points in three consecutive contests. Jones has also finished with at least 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal in two straight games, showcasing his versatility.