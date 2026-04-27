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Spencer Jones News: Drawing start in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Jones will start Monday's Game 5 against Minnesota.

Jones will slot into the starting lineup for Aaron Gordon, who was ruled out about one hour before tipoff with a calf injury. Jones has failed to make much of an impact so far this series, as he's averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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