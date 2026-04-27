Spencer Jones News: Drawing start in Game 5
Jones will start Monday's Game 5 against Minnesota.
Jones will slot into the starting lineup for Aaron Gordon, who was ruled out about one hour before tipoff with a calf injury. Jones has failed to make much of an impact so far this series, as he's averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 252 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 189 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 819 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 423 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More