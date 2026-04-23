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Spencer Jones News: Entering starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Jones is starting Game 3 against the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Jones will step into the starting lineup for Aaron Gordon, who was ruled out for Game 3 due to a calf injury. Jones hasn't been all that involved in the rotation so far during the first round, but he should receive a drastic uptick in opportunities Thursday evening.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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