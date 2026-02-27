Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Jones (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jones will shed his questionable tag due to a right shoulder strain and suit up for a fifth consecutive contest. Over his last four outings, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 5.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game off the bench.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago