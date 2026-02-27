Spencer Jones News: Good to go Friday
Jones (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Jones will shed his questionable tag due to a right shoulder strain and suit up for a fifth consecutive contest. Over his last four outings, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 5.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game off the bench.
