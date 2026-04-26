Spencer Jones News: Held scoreless in defeat
Jones contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Jones performed clean-up duty and also stepped in for Aaron Gordon briefly. His poor total mimicked below-average results from the first-unit wings, and Jones could be called upon for more production if Gordon's calf injury crops up on the injury report. Although Jones started for Gordon in Game 3, he's generated only 11 total points over the four-game series against the Timberwolves.
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