Spencer Jones News: In first unit Wednesday
Jones is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Jones will fill in for the injured Aaron Gordon (hamstring) on Wednesday. In his last seven appearances (two starts), Jones is averaging 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds across 22.6 minutes.
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