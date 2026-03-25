Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: In first unit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Jones is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Jones will fill in for the injured Aaron Gordon (hamstring) on Wednesday. In his last seven appearances (two starts), Jones is averaging 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds across 22.6 minutes.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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